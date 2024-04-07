Scotiabank Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$113.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$113.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$108.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$109.36.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$114.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$98.77. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of C$80.81 and a fifty-two week high of C$114.81.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

