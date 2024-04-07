Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$150.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of C$140.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.83% from the company’s current price.

RY has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$136.00 to C$142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$130.00 to C$146.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$137.65.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

TSE:RY opened at C$139.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$133.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$126.55. The firm has a market cap of C$196.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$107.92 and a one year high of C$139.20.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.65 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.61%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.461602 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

