Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Air Canada (TSE:AC) a C$18.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$18.00 price target on Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Air Canada from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.35.

Shares of TSE:AC opened at C$19.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,741.46, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.40. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$16.04 and a 1 year high of C$26.04.

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.05 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Air Canada will post 2.9565217 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Youssef Nasr acquired 2,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.21 per share, with a total value of C$43,823.37. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

