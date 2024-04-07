Ripio Credit Network (RCN) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3,830.24

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $3,830.24 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00007829 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00014100 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00018658 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001591 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,339.10 or 0.99985348 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00011323 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000092 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00127649 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00298681 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $3,820.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.