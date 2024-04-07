Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Booking Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Booking in a report issued on Tuesday, April 2nd. B. Riley analyst N. Khan expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $14.27 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4,400.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $175.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Booking’s Q2 2024 earnings at $41.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $85.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $40.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $180.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $245.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $312.07 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $403.48 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $527.25 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,723.41.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,601.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,593.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,338.11. The company has a market cap of $123.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 52-week low of $2,456.93 and a 52-week high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

