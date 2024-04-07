Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) PT Raised to $220.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $193.97 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $132.72 and a 1 year high of $195.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total value of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.84, for a total value of $346,950.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,429,927.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.83, for a total transaction of $272,866.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,183.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,462 shares of company stock worth $1,162,239. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 2,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1,124.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 25,752 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

