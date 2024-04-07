Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.70 Million Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of Avnet worth $3,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVT. CWM LLC raised its position in Avnet by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $48.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day moving average is $47.36. Avnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.64 and a 12 month high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 17.13%.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

