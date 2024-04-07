Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,612 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 70.6% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Corteva by 234.3% during the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $56.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $63.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 62.75%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Corteva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.14.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

