Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.63 Million Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,883 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of VanEck Oil Services ETF worth $3,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 535.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 179.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 655.6% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 118.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OIH opened at $349.35 on Friday. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $246.04 and a twelve month high of $364.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $310.73 and a 200-day moving average of $315.38.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

