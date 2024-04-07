Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 71.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,372 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 1.27% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 2,182.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 10,408 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS:FDEC opened at $41.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.27.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

