Raymond James & Associates Sells 73,065 Shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Raymond James & Associates cut its stake in shares of Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,065 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $8,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $423,732,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,304,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,203,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 4,749.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,115,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,329,000 after buying an additional 1,092,035 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,870,000. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of -792.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.67 and a beta of -0.21. Mobileye Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.38.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.43.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,386.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

