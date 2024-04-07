Raymond James & Associates Sells 22,883 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,883 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 8.31% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GHYB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,826,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,462,000.

NYSEARCA GHYB opened at $43.69 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $40.99 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.23.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2283 dividend. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bond index selected by debt service and leverage. GHYB was launched on Sep 5, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

