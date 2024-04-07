Raymond James & Associates Increases Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,492 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMO. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $73.98 and a 52 week high of $100.12. The company has a market capitalization of $70.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.17.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.34). Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.1172 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $4.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

BMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

