Raymond James & Associates Has $8.51 Million Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,706 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.16% of Sealed Air worth $8,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SEE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,679,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965,808 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sealed Air by 70.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,238,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,132,000 after buying an additional 2,159,143 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,895,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sealed Air by 6,889.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 563,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,516,000 after buying an additional 555,426 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 65.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,217,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,020,000 after buying an additional 482,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SEE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.73.

Sealed Air Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $48.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.26.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 107.48% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

