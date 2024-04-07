RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $25.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $7.90 on Thursday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $6.86 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The company has a market capitalization of $274.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.33.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

