Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of State Street in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $2.09 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.11. The consensus estimate for State Street’s current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for State Street’s FY2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.80 EPS.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STT. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

Shares of STT stock opened at $75.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.52. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.37.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,864 shares of company stock worth $1,390,597 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On State Street

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after buying an additional 146,048 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in State Street by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,434,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $698,663,000 after purchasing an additional 29,190 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in State Street by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,031,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,237 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in State Street by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,935,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,551,000 after purchasing an additional 469,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in State Street by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,624,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $309,677,000 after purchasing an additional 180,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

