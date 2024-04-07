Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Issued By Roth Capital

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research note issued on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Evolution Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Evolution Petroleum’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

EPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Evolution Petroleum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Up 2.5 %

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.89. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $5.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). Evolution Petroleum had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $21.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.67 million.

Evolution Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolution Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of approximately 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

