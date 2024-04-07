Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Issued By Sidoti Csr

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Bassett Furniture Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.75 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Bassett Furniture Industries’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $14.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.21 million, a P/E ratio of -21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.55.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.61 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently -107.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSET. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,795,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 171,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 35,691 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

