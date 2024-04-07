Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Globant S.A. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Globant in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Globant’s current full-year earnings is $5.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Globant’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). Globant had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $580.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GLOB. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $279.00 price target (down from $283.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Guggenheim began coverage on Globant in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Globant from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.59.

Shares of GLOB opened at $197.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. Globant has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $251.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in Globant by 112.6% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Globant by 1.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Globant by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 161,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,969,000 after acquiring an additional 15,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Currie Ltd. raised its position in Globant by 30.7% in the third quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 362,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,799,000 after acquiring an additional 85,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

