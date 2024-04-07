Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Issued By Zacks Research

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Murphy USA in a report released on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.50. The consensus estimate for Murphy USA’s current full-year earnings is $26.35 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Murphy USA’s Q3 2024 earnings at $6.84 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $7.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.97 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $6.28 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.99 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $8.59 EPS.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.60.

Murphy USA Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MUSA opened at $417.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $402.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $376.19. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $251.37 and a 12-month high of $430.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total value of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,797,249.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,722.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $138,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Murphy USA by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,623,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Murphy USA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,654,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.