Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:FENC)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.11 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FENC. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.15. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 4,742.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 650.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2,777.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $476,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,313.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Robert Andrade sold 13,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $153,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,206. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rosty Raykov sold 44,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $476,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,313.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,973 shares of company stock worth $1,090,636 over the last quarter. 11.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.