Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Lifted by Wedbush

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $5.22 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CMA. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Comerica from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Comerica from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.02.

Comerica Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $52.64 on Friday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $57.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.10%.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $88,298.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Comerica by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.