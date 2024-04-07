Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Decreased by William Blair

AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AGCO in a report issued on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.30. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $13.08 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.40 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AGCO. Truist Financial assumed coverage on AGCO in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGCO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $122.33 on Friday. AGCO has a 12 month low of $105.77 and a 12 month high of $140.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). AGCO had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.47 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of AGCO by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGCO in the third quarter worth $35,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.42%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

