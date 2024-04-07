Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will earn ($1.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.25). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.53) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($5.27) EPS.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Beam Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $28.20 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.87.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $2.42. The business had revenue of $316.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.16 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1481.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $145,632.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 169,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,448,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,058,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,805,776.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 4,534 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $145,632.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 169,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,804 shares of company stock valued at $4,731,669. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 15.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 56.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.