Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,007 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 835 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 17,351 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 30,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 131.3% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 62,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 1.0 %

PB stock opened at $63.39 on Friday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.60 and a 52-week high of $68.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.91. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 26.24%. The company had revenue of $413.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.45%.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

