Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Buys 6,419 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,311 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $156.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $170.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 12-month low of $93.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.50.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.82%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.79.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

