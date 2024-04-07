Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 21,164 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 447.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,164 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Up 2.0 %

MAR stock opened at $253.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.95. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.01 and a twelve month high of $256.53. The firm has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $233.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.81.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total transaction of $351,666.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Marriott International news, insider Satyajit Anand sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.93, for a total value of $692,555.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,742.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493. 12.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

