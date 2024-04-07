Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$9.82 and last traded at C$9.88. Approximately 920 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.10.
Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.97.
About Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
Primaris is Canada's only enclosed shopping centre focused REIT, with ownership interests primarily in leading enclosed shopping centres located in growing mid-sized markets. The current portfolio totals 12.5 million square feet valued at approximately $3.8 billion at Primaris' share. Economies of scale are achieved through its fully internal, vertically integrated, full-service national management platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/1 – 4/5
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Beazer Homes USA is an Overlooked Opportunity in Housing
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- 5 Stocks in the Current Bull Market with Upside to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.