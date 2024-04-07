Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) Shares Down 3.8%

Poolbeg Pharma PLC (LON:POLB – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10 ($0.13). 509,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 2,115,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.40 ($0.13).

Poolbeg Pharma Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.78. The company has a market cap of £50 million, a P/E ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 2.27.

Insider Transactions at Poolbeg Pharma

In other news, insider Jeremy Skillington bought 154,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £17,024.04 ($21,370.88). In other news, insider Cathal Friel bought 830,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of £99,600 ($125,031.38). Also, insider Jeremy Skillington purchased 154,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, with a total value of £17,024.04 ($21,370.88). 21.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Poolbeg Pharma Company Profile

Poolbeg Pharma plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United Kingdom. It develops POLB 001, a p38 MAP Kinase inhibitor for the treatment of severe influenza; POLB 002, an in­licensed first­in­class broad spectrum RNA­based immunotherapy for respiratory virus infections; and POLB 003, an intramuscular vaccine to prevent Melioidosis.

