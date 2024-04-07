Park Place Capital Corp Sells 762 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Corteva were worth $81,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTVA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Corteva by 110,628.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,904,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,652,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897,795 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $328,936,000. Harris Associates L P purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the third quarter worth about $246,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 78.7% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,645,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,123,000 after buying an additional 3,366,106 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Corteva by 283.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,482,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,860,000 after buying an additional 3,313,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Corteva from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Corteva from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $56.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.01. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $63.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

