Park Place Capital Corp Sells 64 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,441,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,097,359,000 after acquiring an additional 51,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,166,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $599,633,000 after purchasing an additional 527,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $442,493,000 after purchasing an additional 109,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 456,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $871.11, for a total transaction of $3,048,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,647.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,449 shares of company stock worth $34,172,388 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

NYSE DECK opened at $879.89 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $424.36 and a fifty-two week high of $956.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $882.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $714.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $960.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $859.00 to $983.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $709.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $895.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $878.87.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

