Park Place Capital Corp Sells 412 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Woodward were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Woodward by 653.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,572 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,812,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Woodward from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.89.

Woodward Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $158.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.91. Woodward, Inc. has a one year low of $91.42 and a one year high of $160.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.36.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.13 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,049.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock worth $7,242,916. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

