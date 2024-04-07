Park Place Capital Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Park Place Capital Corp reduced its stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Diodes were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 4.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 0.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Diodes Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $67.89 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $204,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,477,364.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,774,570. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

