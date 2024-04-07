Park Place Capital Corp Purchases New Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $74.76 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.81.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

