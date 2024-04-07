Park Place Capital Corp Decreases Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 72.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 39,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 35,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Blackstone from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,587,168 shares of company stock valued at $37,816,476 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $127.58 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.92 and a 1 year high of $133.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.