Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 535 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of BOX by 318.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of BOX during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BOX by 31.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX opened at $27.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.04. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $31.94.

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $262.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.92 million. BOX had a net margin of 12.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $294,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,048,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,843,803.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $323,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,421,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,414,596.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,419. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of BOX from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to work with their content as they need from secure external collaboration and sharing, workspaces and portals, e-signature processes, and content workflows improving employee productivity and accelerating business processes.

