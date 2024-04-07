Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 143 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,287,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,224,000 after purchasing an additional 67,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,147,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,262,000 after acquiring an additional 504,690 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 235.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,414,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,585 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,545,000 after acquiring an additional 47,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,497,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after acquiring an additional 198,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.53, for a total value of $30,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,880,687.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,719 shares of company stock worth $6,208,800. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 0.7 %

ELF stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.97. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.62 and a fifty-two week high of $221.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.66 million. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.58.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

