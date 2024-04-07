Pacer Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Free Report) by 118.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cars.com were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cars.com by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 13,181 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Cars.com by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 55,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cars.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,505,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 45,753 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Cars.com during the 1st quarter valued at $1,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Cars.com stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 2.05. Cars.com Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Cars.com ( NYSE:CARS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $179.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.40 million. Cars.com had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 17.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $33,725.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Alex Vetter sold 14,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $284,981.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,834. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Neal Miller sold 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $33,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,488 shares of company stock valued at $654,361. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cars.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

