Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.77

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.77 and traded as high as $2.94. Optical Cable shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 270 shares.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Optical Cable from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Optical Cable during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Optical Cable during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Optical Cable by 115.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,370 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 16,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Optical Cable by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Optical Cable by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,258 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

