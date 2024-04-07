Nilsine Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Nilsine Partners LLC lessened its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:UL opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.64 and a 200 day moving average of $48.69. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4582 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Unilever

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.