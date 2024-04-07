NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,816 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $141,817,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,784,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,096,000 after buying an additional 2,148,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,999.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,173,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,016,000 after buying an additional 2,146,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE opened at $64.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $131.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.06%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.46.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

