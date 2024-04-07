New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Down 1.6%

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.17. 3,745,048 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 38,177,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.22.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYCB. Compass Point cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. TheStreet cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.11.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 6.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.01%.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Chairman Alessandro Dinello bought 50,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,937.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux bought 27,100 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,377.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alessandro Dinello bought 50,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 114,305 shares in the company, valued at $478,937.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 213,410 shares of company stock worth $875,626. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,444,000 after buying an additional 1,348,601 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 47,996 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,990,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

