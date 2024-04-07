National Bankshares Increases Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$120.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$112.00 to C$120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded Dollarama from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Canada cut Dollarama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Dollarama from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$109.36.
Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.
