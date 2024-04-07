National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$121.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$109.00 to C$121.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NA. Scotiabank increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Securities raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$108.00.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$112.82 on Friday. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$84.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$115.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$107.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$98.28. The firm has a market cap of C$38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.11.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.38 by C$0.21. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8532751 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

