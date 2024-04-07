Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Purchases $587,500.00 in Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Free Report) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,279,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,007,577. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

MTEM opened at $1.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $10.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.15. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $9.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Molecular Templates by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 11,078,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Molecular Templates by 2,801.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 690,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Molecular Templates by 221.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 458,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Molecular Templates by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 639,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 29,770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company primarily develops therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

