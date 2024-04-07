Mizuho Increases Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target to $99.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

NYSE:DUK opened at $95.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.02.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,006,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,868 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 8,722.3% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,127,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,053 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,030,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,256,000 after buying an additional 1,071,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,772,000 after buying an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

