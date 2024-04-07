Minco Silver (TSE:MSV) Stock Price Up 17.6%

Minco Silver Co. (TSE:MSV – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 17.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 82,745 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 20,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

Minco Silver Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 19.23.

About Minco Silver

Minco Silver Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in exploring, evaluating, and developing precious metals mineral properties and projects. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interests in the Fuwan Silver project. Minco Silver Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

