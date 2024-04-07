Mass General Brigham Inc Takes $5.59 Million Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Mass General Brigham Inc acquired a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,589,000. Snowflake makes up approximately 20.0% of Mass General Brigham Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth $477,435,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,160,000 after buying an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,499,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,428,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,152,000 after acquiring an additional 743,211 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SNOW. Guggenheim upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

In related news, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 3,800 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total transaction of $760,494.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 102,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,414,660.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy bought 31,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.52 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,355 shares of company stock worth $37,679,411 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNOW opened at $153.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.34 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.26 and a 1-year high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. On average, analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

