Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.02 and last traded at $46.95. 82,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 362,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.77.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAIN. Truist Financial upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Main Street Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 85.62%. The firm had revenue of $129.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a yield of 8.37%. This is a boost from Main Street Capital’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the first quarter worth $6,110,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Main Street Capital by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 58,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

