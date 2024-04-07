Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Position Cut by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Linde were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 0.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,692,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $644,986,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter valued at about $23,044,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in Linde by 156.3% during the fourth quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 10,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth about $1,679,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,248 shares of company stock worth $35,811,988. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LIN opened at $464.70 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $350.60 and a one year high of $477.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $445.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $413.24.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.93.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

